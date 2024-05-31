GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Air strikes hit several sites in Yemen: witnesses, UK

The rebel Houthi-controlled channel Al-Masirah said strikes also targeted telecoms infrastructure in the town of Taez.

Published - May 31, 2024 05:11 am IST - Sanaa:

AFP

Joint US-British air strikes hit several sites in Yemen including the capital Sanaa and a key port city overnight Thursday to Friday, witnesses and UK authorities said.

AFP journalists heard loud explosions in Sanaa and in the port city of Hodeida.

The rebel Houthi-controlled channel Al-Masirah said strikes also targeted telecoms infrastructure in the town of Taez.

It reported that "several" people were killed or injured in the strikes.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify the claim.

The British defence ministry said in a statement that its planes launched strikes in "a joint operation with US forces against Houthi military facilities to degrade their ability to persist with their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden".

Since January, the United States and Britain have launched retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks on shipping.

The strikes have done little to deter the Houthis, who have vowed to target US and British vessels as well as all ships heading to Israeli ports.

They said on Wednesday that they had attacked a Greek-owned bulk carrier and several other vessels in response to Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

Related Topics

Yemen / United Kingdom / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.