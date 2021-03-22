U.K. to unveil global focus in defence modernisation plans

London

22 March 2021 22:59 IST

It vows to bolster defence of British interests ‘across domains’

The U.K. government will on Monday unveil much-anticipated military modernisation plans, vowing to bolster its defence of British interests “across multiple domains and in all corners of the globe”.

The long-awaited proposals, detailed in a report entitled “Defence in a Competitive Age”, focus heavily on boosting the country’s Navy and global footprint, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

New commando force

It promises more ships, submarines and sailors and the transformation of the Royal Marines into a new unit called the Future Commando Force. The force will be deployed on “an enduring basis” to secure shipping lanes and uphold freedom of navigation, the MoD said.

Advertising

Advertising

However, reports said the size of the Army would be reduced by around 10,000 to about 70,000 soldiers, the latest in a series of reductions in the last decade.

The cut comes as the military shifts towards investment in robots, drones, and cyber warfare, the reports added. Despite that, the Army will create a new special operations Ranger Regiment, which would “be able to operate discreetly in high-risk environments and be rapidly deployable across the world,” the MoD said.