U.K. to propose asylum ban on English Channel migrants

British Interior Minister Suella Braverman's team said she would use her speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference to commit to looking at new legislative powers to deport those who come to Britain illegally

Reuters LONDON
October 04, 2022 13:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of migrants getting on an inflatable dinghy as they leave the coast of northern France to cross the English Channel | Photo Credit: Reuters

British Interior Minister Suella Braverman will set out plans on Tuesday for new powers which would ban migrants who cross the English Channel from claiming asylum, a government source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Braverman's team said she would use her speech to the governing Conservative Party's annual conference to commit to looking at new legislative powers so the government can deport those who come to Britain illegally.

"It’s right that we extend the hand of friendship to those in genuine need," Ms. Braverman will say, according to advance extracts.

"Parts of the system aren't delivering. We need to end abuse of the rules and cut down on those numbers that aren’t meeting the needs of our economy."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new powers would go further than existing legislation and were designed to create a blanket ban on anyone who enters Britain illegally, including on small boats across the Channel, from claiming refuge, the source said.

The Home Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hoped that a plan to deport those arriving illegally to Rwanda, would act as a deterrent to those arriving in dinghies and small boats but numbers hit record levels over the summer.

The first planned deportation flight in June was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

Ms. Braverman will say on Tuesday she intends to ensure Britain's policy on illegal immigration cannot be "derailed by abuse of modern slavery laws, the Human Rights Act or the European Court of Human Rights", her team said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom
migration
refugee

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app