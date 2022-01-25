U.K. to lift all travel restrictions on February 11

NEW DELHI

25 January 2022 10:12 IST

The announcement is expected to provide a lasting solution to the disruption that COVID-19 has caused to tourism and business in the United Kingdom

Following the success of vaccination and booster programmes, the United Kingdom has decided to lift all restrictions for eligible vaccinated individuals. The new policy will come into effect from 4 a.m., February 11.

“We made the right calls at the right time and thanks to our vaccine and booster rollout it’s paying off — allowing us to safely remove nearly all COVID-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers. This final step in our stale and safe full return to international travel is a major boost for U.K. tourism, setting Britain free ahead of the crucial half term and spring holiday season,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The U.K. will also scale back travel restrictions for unvaccinated arrivals from February 11. According to the new rules, individuals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will need to undergo a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before the second day after arrival in the United Kingdom. The announcement is expected to provide a lasting solution to the disruption that COVID-19 has caused to tourism and business in the United Kingdom.

London will also include 16 more countries and territories including China and Mexico in the list of recognised vaccine certificates. This will bring the total number of recognised vaccine certificates to 180. All South Asian countries are included in the list.