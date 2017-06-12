International

U.K. to delay Queen's Speech amid political turmoil - BBC

The Queen's Speech had been due to take place on June 19

The Queen’s Speech traditionally spells out the British government’s policy plans

Britain's government will delay the Queen's Speech, in which it traditionally spells out its policy plans, because of the upheaval caused by Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a parliamentary majority last week, the BBC said on Monday.

The speech had been due to take place on June 19 but would be put back by a few days, the BBC said.

The shock result of last week's election has raised big questions about how May will advance with her plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

