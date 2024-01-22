ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. taking election interference threats "very seriously"

January 22, 2024 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - London

A report by Microsoft last year said Russia, Iran and China were likely to engage in sophisticated influence and interference efforts

AFP

The U.K. is taking threats of foreign interference in elections expected later this year "very seriously", the Defence Minister said Sunday, after a warning from a counter-terrorism official.

"Obviously, that's something that we take very seriously," Mr. Shapps told the Sky News channel.

Counter-terrorism bodies and other institutions would "be looking very carefully at that", he said.

U.K. counter-terrorism chief Matt Jukes said Friday that the espionage threat from foreign states -- such as China, Russia and Iran -- is greater now than it has been "since the days of the cold war".

He said the police had set up a new unit to counter the threats of interference ahead of the election, which is expected to be called later this year.

A report by U.S. software company Microsoft in November last year said Russia, Iran and China were likely to engage in sophisticated influence and interference efforts ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election and in other pivotal elections worldwide.

