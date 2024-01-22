GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. taking election interference threats "very seriously"

A report by Microsoft last year said Russia, Iran and China were likely to engage in sophisticated influence and interference efforts

January 22, 2024 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - London

AFP

The U.K. is taking threats of foreign interference in elections expected later this year "very seriously", the Defence Minister said Sunday, after a warning from a counter-terrorism official.

"Obviously, that's something that we take very seriously," Mr. Shapps told the Sky News channel.

Counter-terrorism bodies and other institutions would "be looking very carefully at that", he said.

U.K. counter-terrorism chief Matt Jukes said Friday that the espionage threat from foreign states -- such as China, Russia and Iran -- is greater now than it has been "since the days of the cold war".

He said the police had set up a new unit to counter the threats of interference ahead of the election, which is expected to be called later this year.

A report by U.S. software company Microsoft in November last year said Russia, Iran and China were likely to engage in sophisticated influence and interference efforts ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election and in other pivotal elections worldwide.

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.