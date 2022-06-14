U.K. Supreme Court says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go ahead

Reuters June 14, 2022 17:38 IST

The U.K. Supreme Court said the first planned flight to Rwanda with illegal migrants could go ahead despite protests from various human rights groups

People protest against the UK deportation flights to Rwanda outside the Home Office on June 14, 2022 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead, Britain's Supreme Court ruled on June 14 after judges dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction to stop it. Charities and a trade union had launched a fresh appeal against the government's plan to send asylum seekers to the East African nation after the High Court and Court of Appeal said the first planned flight could take place. The Supreme Court judge Robert Reed refused lawyers for the human rights groups request to appeal the decision.



