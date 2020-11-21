U.K. signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

London:

The U.K. government says the stopgap agreement paves the way for future negotiations on a new tailor-made U.K.-Canada trade deal.

The U.K. signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European Union (EU).

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the Bloc’s umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end on December 31.

Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

