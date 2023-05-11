ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles

May 11, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - London

The missiles give Ukraine capacity to strike well behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea.

AP

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the U.K. is sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles to help push back Russian forces.

Mr. Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles. He didn't say how many are being sent or whether they have already arrived in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged in February that Britain would be the first country to give Ukraine the longer-range weapons that it has sought from Western allies.

The missiles give Ukraine capacity to strike well behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. media reported that Ukraine has pledged not to use the missiles to attack Russia itself.

Mr. Wallace said the missiles would be used to push back Russian forces in “Ukrainian sovereign territory.” He said U.K. support for Ukraine is “responsible, calibrated, coordinated and agile.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US