U.K. scientists explore drug for COVID-19

Scientists in the U.K. have begun trials of innovative antibody drug treatments that they hope could provide instant protection against COVID-19.

The University College London Hospitals NHS Trust (UCLH) said that the researchers in the Storm Chase study believe a Long Acting AntiBody (LAAB) known as AZD7442, developed by AstraZeneca, may offer immediate and long-term protection to people who have been recently exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 and prevent them from developing COVID-19.

The study, led by Dr Catherine Houlihan, recruited the first participant in the world to the study earlier this month and has recruited 10 participants since then.

UCLH said its new vaccine research centre is running two clinical trials to protect against COVID-19.