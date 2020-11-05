U.K. says ties with U.S. on strong footing

Britain on Wednesday insisted its close partnership with the U.S. was in safe hands whoever comes out on top of the tumultuous presidential election, while noting disagreement over the Paris climate pact.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a populist ally of President Donald Trump, refused to be drawn in Parliament when grilled about the Republican’s premature claim of victory and his intention to ask the Supreme Court to halt the vote counting.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “I’m not worried about the relationship.

“The contours of the opportunities and the risks always shift a little bit, but that needs to be set against the context of this bedrock and this wider set of interests which are so strong,” he told Sky News.

Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson’s spokesman told reporters the transatlantic relationship would “go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election”.