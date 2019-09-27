UK says it will protect shipping after seized tanker leaves Iranian port

Britain will cooperate with its overseas partners to protect shipping and uphold international laws, its foreign minister said on Friday, following the release by Iran of the seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero.
The tanker has left Iran's Bandar Abbas port and is heading for Dubai so the crew can be repatriated. The ship was detained in July by Iranian forces during a row with Britain.
The Stena Impero was unlawfully seized by Iran. It is part of a pattern of attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation. We are working with our international partners to protect shipping and uphold the international rule of law,” said Dominic Raab.
