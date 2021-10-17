U.K. says it will beef up MPs’ security

Britain’s Interior Minister on Sunday said MPs’ security would be beefed up, after a lawmaker was stabbed to death as he held a public meeting with constituents

Britain’s Interior Minister on Sunday said MPs’ security would be beefed up, after a lawmaker was stabbed to death as he held a public meeting with constituents, in the second such attack in five years.

Veteran Conservative MP David Amess, 69, was talking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, when he was killed on Friday.

The attack has spread fear among MPs, coming just over five years after the similar killing of Labour MP Jo Cox in the febrile run-up to the Brexit referendum.

Police have said they are investigating “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”. The investigation is being led by Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered a review of security measures for lawmakers and said that “we need to close any gaps” in security provision for MPs, whose work includes regular meetings with constituents, called “surgeries”.

She said that police and parliamentary authorities were implementing “immediate changes and measures that are actively being put in place, and discussed with MPs”.