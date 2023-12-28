U.K. retains metric system for selling after overwhelming support

December 28, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - London

The U.K. government said on Wednesday that it had dropped its plan to start selling in imperial measures after a consultation revealed 99% support for keeping the metric system.

Ministers had looked at changing the law after the U.K.’s departure from the European Union in 2020 to allow traders to use Britain’s traditional weighing system — which measures in pounds and pints — only alongside the metric one.

But they decided against the move after 98.7% of the 1,00,938 respondents to an official consultation said they were happy using metric units when buying or selling a product.

“The government has analysed all consultation responses received and reviewed the arguments for and against expanding the use of imperial units in domestic consumer transactions,” a statement from the department of business and trade said.

“After careful consideration, the government has decided against any legislative changes at this time.”

The department said the U.K. had “a long and proud history” of using imperial measures and that their use is “closely associated with our culture and language”.

Distances in Britain are still measured in miles, while beers and milk are also sold in pints. The department also announced that rules would be altered to allow a 568 ml “pint” size of wine to be stocked on supermarkets, pubs, clubs and restaurant for the first time.

‘Brexit freedoms’

The department said the reforms were thanks to “new Brexit freedoms” obtained via the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023.

During the U.K.’s 2019 general election campaign, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that he would bring back imperial units in shops. He claimed that measuring in pounds and ounces was an “ancient liberty” and promised a “new era of generosity and tolerance” towards traditional measurements. The U.S., Myanmar and Liberia are the only other countries that use the imperial system on a daily basis.

