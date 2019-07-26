U.K. regulator fines Russian broadcaster

Britain’s media watchdog on Friday fined Russia’s state-funded RT broadcaster £200,000 for “serious failures” in its coverage of last year’s Salisbury nerve agent poisoning and the Syria conflict. RT immediately denounced the penalty as “astonishing”.

Ofcom said RT failed to follow Britain’s impartiality laws in seven news and current affair programmes aired between March 17 and April 26 of 2018.

The fine was levied on RT’s parent company TV-Novosti. “Taken together, these breaches represent serious and repeated failures of compliance of our rules,” Ofcom said.