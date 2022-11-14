U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

November 14, 2022 06:15 am | Updated 06:11 am IST

PM Modi is also set to leave for Bali to attend the G20 Summit in Indonesia

Reuters

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with the media aboard a plane on his way to the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on November 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, the Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement late Sunday.

Mr. Sunak is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit, the statement said.

