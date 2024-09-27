U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer backs India's bid for permanent UNSC seat

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined the leaders of the United States and France in backing India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to make it a more representative body that is not “paralysed by politics”.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, Mr. Starmer called for reforms to ensure the global multilateral system is “more representative and more responsive”. Besides permanent representation for India, Africa, Brazil, Japan and Germany, the UK also made a pitch for more seats for elected members of the Security Council.

Also read | Permanent membership of the UNSC is another story

“We need to make the system more representative and more responsive to those who need it most,” said Mr. Starmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we will make the case not just for fairer outcomes, but fairer representation in how we reach them; and this also applies to the Security Council. It has to change to become a more representative body, willing to act – not paralysed by politics. We want to see permanent African representation on the Council, Brazil, India, Japan and Germany as permanent members, and more seats for elected members as well,” he said.

The Labour Party leader, making his first UNGA address as UK Prime Minister after the July general elections, also set out a change in the United Kingdom’s approach.

He said: “To support this, we will also change how the U.K. does things. Moving from the paternalism of the past towards partnership for the future. Listening a lot more – speaking a bit less. Offering game-changing British expertise and working together in a spirit of equal respect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday also backed India’s bid for permanent membership in the UNSC to make the UN more efficient and representative. “France is in favour of the Security Council being expanded. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members, as well as two countries that Africa will decide to represent it,” he said.

It follows President Joe Biden reiterating the U.S. stance in favour of such an expansion of the UNSC, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries – elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations. The five permanent members are Russia, the U.K., China, France, and the U.S., which have the power to veto any substantive UN resolution.

India argues that the 15-nation council founded in 1945 is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.

India last sat at the UN high table as a non-permanent member in 2021-22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.