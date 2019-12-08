U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives see lead cut: poll

Britain’s Opposition Labour party has increased its support by four points in the last week, cutting the lead held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to 6%, according to a Savanta ComRes poll published on the Europe Elects Twitter site on Saturday.
The Conservatives were on 42%, unchanged from a survey on Wednesday, with Labour on 36%. Britons got to the polls on December 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.