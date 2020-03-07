U.K. police to review probe into abduction

British police said on Saturday that they were reviewing an investigation into the disappearance of the ruler of Dubai’s daughter after a court found that she had been abducted by her father.

In a verdict, a British family court judge said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, had ordered the abduction of two of his adult daughters and their forcible return home. One of the women, Sheikha Shamsa, was taken from the English city of Cambridge when she was 19 in August 2000, the court found.

In light of the ruling, Cambridgeshire police said it was reviewing aspects of an investigation it carried out at the time.

“An investigation into the alleged abduction of Shamsa Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in 2000 was carried out by Cambridgeshire Constabulary in 2001,” a spokeswoman said.

She said there was “insufficient” evidence to take any further action back then. A review in 2017 also found insufficient evidence, and the case is no longer active.

She noted that the standard of proof in criminal cases is significantly different to in family court hearings.

“However, in light of the recent release of the judgement, aspects of the case will now be subject to review,” she said.

The judgment was issued in a dispute between the sheikh and his most recent ex-wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, who applied for protection for their two school age children.