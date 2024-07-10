ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. police search for man armed with crossbow after 3 women killed in home near London

Published - July 10, 2024 06:05 pm IST - LONDON

Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder

AP

A forensic officer at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, after an incident on July 09 evening, in Hertfordshire, England, on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

British police were hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow on July 10 after three women were killed in a house near London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson of Herfordshire Police said Clifford is believed to have targeted the women, who were related.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been an horrific incident, involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow and other weapons may also have been used,” Simpson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said the three women — ages 25, 28 and 61 — were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on July 9 evening. Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether Clifford, who is from London, was connected to the women.

Clifford may still be armed and the public was warned not to approach him.

“Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police,” Simpson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

United Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US