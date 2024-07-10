GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.K. police search for man armed with crossbow after 3 women killed in home near London

Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder

Published - July 10, 2024 06:05 pm IST - LONDON

AP
A forensic officer at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, after an incident on July 09 evening, in Hertfordshire, England, on July 10, 2024.

A forensic officer at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, after an incident on July 09 evening, in Hertfordshire, England, on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

British police were hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow on July 10 after three women were killed in a house near London.

Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson of Herfordshire Police said Clifford is believed to have targeted the women, who were related.

“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been an horrific incident, involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow and other weapons may also have been used,” Simpson said.

Police said the three women — ages 25, 28 and 61 — were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on July 9 evening. Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether Clifford, who is from London, was connected to the women.

Clifford may still be armed and the public was warned not to approach him.

“Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police,” Simpson said.

