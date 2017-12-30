U.K. police make fifth arrest in suspected extremist plot

British police have arrested a fifth man suspected in plotting an extremist attack.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late on Friday on suspicion of preparing “acts of terrorism.” The man was not identified or charged.
Two buildings are being searched in the city of Sheffield, 275 kilometres north of London, following the arrest, police said on December 30.
Four other men were arrested in the Sheffield area on December 19. Two of them have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.
The two men are both Kurdish Iraqis. They are set to appear in court in January.
Police say one of the men arrested on Dec. 19 has been freed while the other remains in custody.
