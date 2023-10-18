ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. police charge climate activist Greta Thunberg after London protest

October 18, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - LONDON

Greta Thunberg has been released on bail and is due appear in court on November 15

Reuters

In this handout image provided by Greenpeace, Greta Thunberg speaks to the press as she joins activists from a variety of groups, including Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion, to blockade the Intercontinental Hotel as it hosts the Energy Intelligence Forum on October 17, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged by British police on October 18 after she and others were arrested at a protest outside a London hotel where an oil and gas conference was taking place.

Ms. Thunberg was charged with a public order offence for failing to comply with conditions that police said had been imposed to prevent "serious disruption to the community, hotel and guests."

She has been released on bail and is due appear in court on November 15.

Twenty-five other individuals were also charged in relation to Tuesday's protest, police added.

Ms. Thunberg became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018.

This year, the 20-year-old has been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany.

Video footage from Tuesday showed Ms. Thunberg, wearing a badge with the slogan 'Oily Money Out' standing calmly as two police officers spoke to her and still images showed her being placed in the back of a police van.

She had been protesting outside the Intercontinental Hotel in central London where the Energy Intelligence Forum was hosting a gathering of oil and gas industry leaders.

