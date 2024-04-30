ADVERTISEMENT

UK police arrest man wielding sword after he attacked people in east London

April 30, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - LONDON

London police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested

Police talking to members of the public at the scene in Hainault, north east London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 after reports of several people being stabbed at a Tube station. | Photo Credit: AP

A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on April 30 in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called on April 30 to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

He added that police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community. “We are not looking for more suspects,'' he said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

