April 30, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - LONDON

A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on April 30 in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Metropolitan Police said they were called on April 30 to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

He added that police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community. “We are not looking for more suspects,'' he said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.