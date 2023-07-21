U.K. PM Sunak's Conservatives lose parliamentary seat of Somerton and Frome

Counting at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, North Yorkshire, England, in the Selby and Ainsty by-election, called following the resignation of incumbent MP Nigel Adams, on July 20, 2023. The polls have opened in three by-elections where defeats would heighten Conservative fears that Rishi Sunak will struggle to lead them to another Commons majority.
| Photo Credit: AP
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Somerton and Frome in southwest England on July 21.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Sarah Dyke, won the seat with a majority of 11,008 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of 19,213 won in 2019.
