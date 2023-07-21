U.K. PM Sunak's Conservatives lose parliamentary seat of Somerton and Frome

July 21, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - LONDON

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Somerton and Frome in southwest England on July 21.

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Sarah Dyke, won the seat with a majority of 11,008 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of 19,213 won in 2019.