HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. PM Sunak's Conservatives lose parliamentary seat of Somerton and Frome

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate won the seat

July 21, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
Counting at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, North Yorkshire, England, in the Selby and Ainsty by-election, called following the resignation of incumbent MP Nigel Adams, on July 20, 2023. The polls have opened in three by-elections where defeats would heighten Conservative fears that Rishi Sunak will struggle to lead them to another Commons majority.

Counting at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, North Yorkshire, England, in the Selby and Ainsty by-election, called following the resignation of incumbent MP Nigel Adams, on July 20, 2023. The polls have opened in three by-elections where defeats would heighten Conservative fears that Rishi Sunak will struggle to lead them to another Commons majority. | Photo Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Somerton and Frome in southwest England on July 21.

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Sarah Dyke, won the seat with a majority of 11,008 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of 19,213 won in 2019.

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.