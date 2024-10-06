GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.K. PM’s Chief of Staff Sue Gray steps down, takes new role

Published - October 06, 2024 06:58 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Downing Street Chief of Staff Sue Gray has resigned from her position and will take on a new Government role. File

Downing Street Chief of Staff Sue Gray has resigned from her position and will take on a new Government role. File | Photo Credit: AFP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff Sue Gray has resigned just over three months after the Labour Party won a parliamentary election, after rumours about in-fighting in Mr. Starmer’s team.

“In recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change,” Ms. Gray said in a statement.

U.K.’s Starmer visits Brussels to flesh out EU ‘reset’ pledge

Ms. Gray will take up a new post as Mr. Starmer’s envoy for the regions and nations, the Prime Minister’s office said.

Ms. Gray will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney who previously was chief advisor to the Prime Minister, it said.



