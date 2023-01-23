ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. PM orders probe into ally's tax affairs

January 23, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - London

The apparent scandals surrounding well-off individuals threaten to become a political distraction for PM Sunak as he battles to restore the Conservatives' standing in the polls.

AFP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Monday ordered an investigation into a wealthy ally's murky tax dealings as he again vowed "integrity" in his government after Boris Johnson's scandal-plagued tenure.

As well as the probe into Conservative party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi, PM Sunak faced hostile questions about the appointment of BBC chairman Richard Sharp, a former banker who acted as a go-between to help funnel a loan to Mr. Johnson when he was in 10 Downing Street.

The apparent scandals surrounding well-off individuals threaten to become a political distraction for PM Sunak as he battles to restore the Conservatives' standing in the polls in the midst of Britain's worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

PM Sunak refused to accede to opposition demands to fire Mr. Zahawi, who reportedly settled a seven-figure demand from tax authorities with a fine for late payment when he served briefly as chancellor of the exchequer last year under Mr. Johnson.

The Prime Minister instead commissioned a probe by his newly appointed ministerial ethics advisor, Laurie Magnus, conceding that "clearly in this case, there are questions that need answering".

PM Sunak appointed Mr. Zahawi as party chairman, and cabinet minister without portfolio, when he entered Downing Street in October.

He deflected questions about Mr. Zahawi's activities prior to then, as concerns mounted about whether Mr. Johnson knew of the tax investigation when he appointed the Iraqi-born politician as chancellor and head of the U.K.'s tax authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

United Kingdom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US