Coronavirus | U.K. PM Johnson announces new national lockdown in England

A family gather around the television in Liverpool, north west England to watch Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a televised message to the nation from 10 Downing Street in London, on January 5, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP
Reuters LONDON 05 January 2021 02:01 IST
Updated: 05 January 2021 02:13 IST

"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home," he said

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

"We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which istough enough to contain this variant," Mr. Johnson said in atelevised address.

"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home."

