LONDON 05 January 2021
Coronavirus | U.K. PM Johnson announces new national lockdown in England
"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home," he said
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.
"We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which istough enough to contain this variant," Mr. Johnson said in atelevised address.
"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home."
