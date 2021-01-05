International

Coronavirus | U.K. PM Johnson announces new national lockdown in England

A family gather around the television in Liverpool, north west England to watch Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a televised message to the nation from 10 Downing Street in London, on January 5, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

"We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which istough enough to contain this variant," Mr. Johnson said in atelevised address.

"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home."

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 2:18:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uk-pm-johnson-announces-new-national-lockdown-in-england/article33497323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY