U.K. PM in new controversy over cabinet picks

The Prime Minister also faced criticism for reinstating Suella Braverman as Interior Minister just six days after she was forced to quit the Truss cabinet over a security breach.

AFP London
November 12, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits the Advanced Technology centre at Blackpool and The Fylde College (B&FC), in Blackpool, Britain November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced new questions on Saturday over his choice of senior officials after his number two was accused of behaving aggressively towards staff.

The controversy over Dominic Raab, who is Deputy Prime Minister and justice secretary, came after fellow Sunak ally Gavin Williamson was forced out of the new government because of alleged bullying.

Mr. Raab, Mr. Sunak's most vocal supporter in the summer Conservative leadership race against Liz Truss, was brought back into the Cabinet when Ms. Truss was forced out as Prime Minister after just six weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sunak restored him to his previous role of Justice Secretary, where he had presided over a "culture of fear", according to the Guardian newspaper.

Some 15 senior civil servants at the ministry were offered a "route out" to different government jobs if they felt unable to serve under Mr. Raab because of his past behaviour, it said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Sun newspaper meanwhile reported that Mr. Raab had once hurled tomatoes from a salad across a room in a fit of anger during a meeting — which a spokesman for the minister said was "nonsense".

More generally, the spokesman said: "Dominic has high standards, works hard, and expects a lot from his team as well as himself.

"He has worked well with officials to drive the government's agenda across Whitehall in multiple government departments and always acts with the utmost professionalism."

Mr. Sunak was already under fire for reappointing Mr. Williamson to a ministerial role despite being told he was under investigation for allegedly bullying another senior Conservative.

The Prime Minister also faced criticism for reinstating Suella Braverman as Interior Minister just six days after she was forced to quit the Truss cabinet over a security breach.

The Opposition Labour party pointed to those controversies as it termed the latest accusations "deeply troubling", demanding Sunak launch an inquiry.

"With each new scandal and grubby deal, it becomes more obvious that he is a weak leader who puts party management before the national interest," Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said.

There was no immediate comment from Mr. Sunak, who is preparing next week to unveil an emergency economic package after a tax-slashing Budget by Ms. Truss sparked a financial crisis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app