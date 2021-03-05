UK PM ‘horrified’ by escalation of Myanmar violence

London

Britain, the former colonial power in Myanmar, has repeatedly condemned repression and rights abuses by the junta after leading generals swiftly ended a decade-long experiment with democracy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was “horrified” by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and called for an end to military repression in the country.

“We stand with the people of Myanmar in calling for an immediate end to military repression, the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others, and the restoration of democracy,” Johnson said on Twitter, referring to Myanmar’s de-facto leader who was detained in a February coup.

Johnson also condemned the killing of dozens of pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday in the deadliest day in Myanmar since the military takeover and the subsequent crackdown.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab later tweeted about the “terrible scenes in Myanmar.

“Targeting your own people with lethal force for simply exercising their right to peaceful protest is unacceptable. The ongoing violence and the intimidation must end,” he wrote.

The military takeover triggered mass uprisings against the army generals, which have been met with deadly force.

Last week, Britain imposed sanctions on six members of Myanmar’s military junta, including commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing.

The sanctions will prevent the six from travelling to Britain, while British businesses and institutions are barred from dealing with them.

The same curbs had already been imposed on 19 other military figures.

UK aid that could be used to indirectly support the junta has also been suspended.