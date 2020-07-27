International

U.K. pet cat tests positive for COVID-19

Photo used for representational purpse only. File

Photo used for representational purpse only. File   | Photo Credit: AP

The case was confirmed by the U.K.’s chief veterinary officer after laboratory tests

A pet cat has become the first U.K. animal to be infected with COVID-19, health officials said on Monday, insisting that there was “no evidence” it could pass on the disease.

The case was confirmed by the U.K.’s chief veterinary officer after laboratory tests carried out earlier this month in Surrey, near London. Officials said that “all available evidence” indicated the cat likely contracted the disease from its owners who had tested positive. A statement from the Environment Ministry said the cat poses no risk.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss called it “a very rare event”, adding that there was “no evidence to suggest that pets transmit the virus to humans”. It is the first such case in the U.K. but there have been reports elsewhere of animals developing the virus.

