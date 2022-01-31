U.K. ‘partygate’ report slams ‘failures of leadership’

London

A long-awaited report into claims of lockdown-breaking parties at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offices was published in part on Monday, criticising “failures of leadership” that allowed events to go ahead.

Political and public anger at the revelations put Mr. Johnson’s position as leader under threat, but senior civil servant Sue Gray has been forced not to go into detail on all events due to a separate police probe.

After interviewing more than 70 people about 16 events held in 2020 and last year, Ms. Gray said what she could say was “extremely limited” owing to the Metropolitan police’s intervention.

But she found that given the demands the government was making of the public to fight the spread of coronavirus, “some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify”.

Some represented a “serious failure” to observe the high standards expected of those working in government, and “too little thought” was given to how appropriate the events were at the time and how they would be perceived.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No. 10 (Downing Street) and the Cabinet Office at different times,” Ms. Gray wrote in her 12-page report.

“Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

Ms. Gray also criticised the drinking culture at the heart of government in the report, which saw her examine emails, text messages, photos and Downing Street’s entry and exit logs.

Mr. Johnson’s immediate future had been in doubt until the Met police said last week it was also looking into 12 of the 16 events for possible breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Scotland Yard’s request for Ms. Gray not to publish her report in full has given Mr. Johnson some breathing space while detectives conduct their own enquiries.

Following the revelations in the report, Mr. Johnson respondend in the parliament saying he was “sorry” for the lockdown-breaching parties but vowed “to get on with the job”.

“I get it, and I will fix it,” he said, vowing administrative changes to his Downing Street operation.