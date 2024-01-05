U.K. not cooperating enough to curb migrants crossing the Channel: French report

January 05, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - PARIS

The U.K. is not sufficiently coordinating with France in efforts to reduce the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, according to a French report that points to the “uncertain effectiveness” of illegal migration policies.

France is “struggling to develop operational cooperation arrangements“ with the U.K., according to the report published on Thursday by France’s Court of Accounts, a body in charge of auditing the use of public funds, independent from the government and Parliament.

The report refers in particular to a joint intelligence unit created in 2020 to fight human smuggling and reduce the number of people risking their lives to cross the Channel illegally. In 2022, it helped dismantle seven illegal migration networks.

The Court “found that the British don’t provide usable information on the departures of small boats, and give very general, first-level information that has not been counter-checked.”

‘Patchy information’

Information on the circumstances in which migrants arrive and their nationalities “appears to be very patchy,” the report said. “The relationship between France and the U.K. is therefore unbalanced in terms of information and intelligence exchange.”

The U.K. Defence Ministry estimated that crossings of the English Channel by boat increased by at least 58% between 2021 and 2022, a year that saw over 45,000 migrants arrested on British shores.

The report said 56% of crossing attempts were prevented that same year — unchanged from the year before.

The British government announced this week that the number of migrants crossing fell by more than a third in 2023, to just under 26,000.

The U.K. Home Office said Wednesday that another 26,000 “of these dangerous, illegal and unnecessary crossing attempts were prevented in 2023 thanks to our partnership with France.”

Stepping up efforts

France in recent years has stepped up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel, including through more police, equipment and facilities.

The country received 222 million euros from the U.K. from 2018 to 2022 as part of a bilateral agreement.