ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. Minister: Report of overseas Chinese police stations of 'great concern'

April 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - LONDON

The Chinese government has said there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers

Reuters

The former office of the America ChangLe Association, described by U.S. authorities as a Chinese ‘secret police station’ masquerading as a social gathering place for people from China’s Fujian province, on the fourth floor of the Royal East Plaza building at 107 East Broadway in the Chinatown neighbourhood of New York City, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's policing minister Chris Philp said on April 19 that a media report on overseas Chinese police stations in Britain was of "great concern," adding that the government was resolved to protect communities from transnational repression.

"The latest reporting in the Times on the so-called overseas police stations are, of course, of great concern," Mr. Philp told lawmakers.

"Investigations by the law enforcement community are ongoing," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, U.S. federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese “secret police station” in the Chinatown district of Manhattan.

Citing that example, Mr. Philp said the government was aware of about 100 such stations around the world.

The Chinese government has said there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents and offer other services.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US