HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. Minister: Report of overseas Chinese police stations of 'great concern'

The Chinese government has said there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers

April 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
The former office of the America ChangLe Association, described by U.S. authorities as a Chinese ‘secret police station’ masquerading as a social gathering place for people from China’s Fujian province, on the fourth floor of the Royal East Plaza building at 107 East Broadway in the Chinatown neighbourhood of New York City, U.S.

The former office of the America ChangLe Association, described by U.S. authorities as a Chinese ‘secret police station’ masquerading as a social gathering place for people from China’s Fujian province, on the fourth floor of the Royal East Plaza building at 107 East Broadway in the Chinatown neighbourhood of New York City, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's policing minister Chris Philp said on April 19 that a media report on overseas Chinese police stations in Britain was of "great concern," adding that the government was resolved to protect communities from transnational repression.

"The latest reporting in the Times on the so-called overseas police stations are, of course, of great concern," Mr. Philp told lawmakers.

"Investigations by the law enforcement community are ongoing," he added.

Earlier this week, U.S. federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese “secret police station” in the Chinatown district of Manhattan.

Citing that example, Mr. Philp said the government was aware of about 100 such stations around the world.

The Chinese government has said there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents and offer other services.

Related Topics

China / United Kingdom

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.