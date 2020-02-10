International

U.K. medical centre closes over case

A message left at the medical centre’s phone says: “Unfortunately, the building has had to close due to an urgent operational health and safety reason.”

The County Oak Medical Centre has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources.

Last week, health officials said a case of coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and they were working to prevent any further spread.

A British man, who has not been identified, tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton on February 6 after travelling to Singapore. He has since been taken to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London.

He stayed in a ski chalet in the French ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie where five British nationals and a child have been diagnosed with the virus.

