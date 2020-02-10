U.K. medical centre closes over case

The County Oak Medical Centre has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources.

Last week, health officials said a case of coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and they were working to prevent any further spread.

A message left at the medical centre’s phone says: “Unfortunately, the building has had to close due to an urgent operational health and safety reason.”

A British man, who has not been identified, tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton on February 6 after travelling to Singapore. He has since been taken to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London.

He stayed in a ski chalet in the French ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie where five British nationals and a child have been diagnosed with the virus.