U.K. media warns Apple over plans to block ads: reports

Apple is preparing to include an AI-based privacy feature in the Safari browser in the next iOS 18 software update that will remove ads or other unwanted website content.

Published - May 12, 2024 11:10 pm IST

Reuters
The iconic Apple logo. File

The iconic Apple logo. File | Photo Credit: AP

British newspaper groups have warned Apple that any move to impose a so-called “web eraser” tool to block advertisements would put the financial sustainability of journalism at risk, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

News Media Association raised concerns about how the planned tool would affect digital revenues in the industry, the FT said.

