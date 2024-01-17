U.K.'s King Charles to have treatment for enlarged prostate - Buckingham Palace

January 17, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - LONDON

Britain's King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, adding that the condition was benign and he would attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

The palace said the king's engagements would be postponed for a short period of recuperation.

The announcement came less than two hours after it was announced that his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, had undergone abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months’ recuperation after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced.

The 42-year-old wife of William, Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, was admitted to a private clinic in central London on Tuesday, a statement said.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace added.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (on March 31).”

Royal officials refused to say what she was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous.

The princess, widely known as Kate, is one of the most popular – and photographed – members of the royal family.

