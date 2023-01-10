ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. government introduces legislation regulating labour strikes

January 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - LONDON

The Trade Union Congress organized a meeting of unions, shortly after Mr. Shapps introduced the bill, to discuss coordinating strikes across sectors

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

Britain’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps. | Photo Credit: AFP

The U.K. government, on Tuesday, introduced legislation in the House of Commons mandating minimum service levels (MSL) in key public sectors, a day after talks between trade unions and the Conservative government failed to make adequate progress. Under the proposed law, unions can be taken to court if a threshold level of service is not maintained in critical sectors. In the run-up to Tuesday, unions had criticized the legislation, calling it undemocratic, and questioning its legality and workability.

Introducing the Bill, Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the government believed in the right to strike but wanted to ensure the safety of the public. Earlier, Mr. Shapps had said ambulance workers had not provided a minimum level of service when they went on strike in December, resulting in the government’s decision to legislate. Key public sector employees had gone on strike for days in December, demanding better pay and working conditions, with more strikes planned this month.

“The British people need to know that when they have a heart attack, a stroke or a serious injury, that an ambulance will turn up and the need and if they need hospital care, they have access to it,” Mr. Shapps said, adding that several other developed economies and democracies in Europe and elsewhere already had similar laws. The Bill covers six sectors –health, education, fire safety, transport, border security, and nuclear decommissioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shapps said the administration hoped it would not need to use the powers in the Bill. The government is seeking to enter voluntary agreements in four of the six sectors: healthcare, education, border security, and nuclear decommissioning.

Responding to Mr. Shapps, Labour Deputy Leader accused the Conservatives of having caused the problem.

“The economic crisis made in Downing Street with sky-high inflation and recession has left working people facing an economic emergency,” she said.

The Trade Union Congress organized a meeting of unions, shortly after Mr. Shapps introduced the bill, to discuss coordinating strikes across sectors with “a day of action in pursuit of fair pay for public service workers”, as per a report in the Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

United Kingdom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US