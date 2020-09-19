U.K. foreign secretary’s bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane

A bodyguard who was travelling with Britain’s foreign secretary has been suspended from duties after he reportedly left a loaded gun on a plane.
British media reported on Saturday that the police protection officer travelling with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on a visit to the United States left the pistol on a plane at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday.
A cleaner found the weapon, media reports said.
London’s Metropolitan Police said the force was aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on Friday and taking this matter extremely seriously.
The officer involved has since been removed from operational duties whilst an internal investigation into the circumstances is taking place, the police department said Saturday in a statement.
A similar incident took place in February when the bodyguard for former Prime Minister David Cameron left his gun in the bathroom on a British Airways flight.
The pistol was reportedly found by a passenger, who handed it to flight attendants.
Mr. Raab visited Washington this week to speak with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials about Brexit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath