U.K. envoy held briefly, summoned

Iranian demonstrators hold placards bearing anti-Britain slogans in front of the British embassy in Tehran following the British ambassador Rob Macaire’s arrest for allegedly attending an illegal demonstration.

Iranian demonstrators hold placards bearing anti-Britain slogans in front of the British embassy in Tehran following the British ambassador Rob Macaire’s arrest for allegedly attending an illegal demonstration.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Earlier, Mr. Macaire was briefly detained for participating in an “event advertised as a vigil for victims”

Iran summoned the U.K. Ambassador Rob Macaire on Sunday to complain about his attendance at an “illegal” rally in Tehran to commemorate those killed in a Ukrainian airliner mistakingly downed by the country's military forces, Iranian Foreign Ministry's website reported.

Earlier, Mr. Macaire was briefly detained for participating in an “event advertised as a vigil for victims”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Macaire said in a tweet that he “wasn't taking part in any demonstrations and that he went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of plane tragedy.

