U.K. envoy held briefly, summoned

Iran summoned the U.K. Ambassador Rob Macaire on Sunday to complain about his attendance at an “illegal” rally in Tehran to commemorate those killed in a Ukrainian airliner mistakingly downed by the country's military forces, Iranian Foreign Ministry's website reported.
Earlier, Mr. Macaire was briefly detained for participating in an “event advertised as a vigil for victims”.
Meanwhile, Mr. Macaire said in a tweet that he “wasn't taking part in any demonstrations and that he went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of plane tragedy.
