International

U.K. economy shrinks 20.4% during April lockdown

Customers stroll through Shepherd's bush market that is allowed to reopen after the COVID-19 lockdown in London, Monday, June 1, 2020.

Customers stroll through Shepherd's bush market that is allowed to reopen after the COVID-19 lockdown in London, Monday, June 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Education, health and automobile sectors were hit due to the pandemic impact

Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4% in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that all areas of the economy were hit, in particular pubs, education, health and car sales.

Also Read
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Coronavirus | Lifting lockdowns too quickly could spark 'deadly resurgence': WHO

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said April’s fall is the biggest the U.K. has ever seen, and almost 10 times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall. April’s decline follows a 5.8% contraction in March.

In April, the economy was about a quarter smaller than it was in February.

The U.K. was put into lockdown on March 23 and restrictions are slowly being eased. On Monday, nonessential shops, such as department stores and electronic retailers, are due to reopen.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:47:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uk-economy-shrinks-204-during-april-lockdown/article31811398.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY