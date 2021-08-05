U.K. eases COVID-19 norms for travellers from India

The United Kingdom has moved India to the ‘Amber’ category, reopening travel visas for Indian citizens.
The U.K. had placed India under the ‘Red’ category in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases that came along with a stringent quarantine requirement, which too will be relaxed under the new set of rules.
A statement from the British High Commission informed that as part of the ‘Amber’ list, visitor visas will be available to Indian travellers, along with “other long-term visas that have remained open”.
In the new system, “travellers arriving in England can complete a 10-day quarantine at home or in the place they are staying”.
The relaxation of the quarantine rules has come as a relief to Indian travellers as under ‘Red’ category rules, the mandatory quarantine had to be spent in a hotel at the personal expense of travellers.
In addition, travellers can choose to pay for a private COVID-19 test on Day 5 of the quarantine and end their quarantine if the result turns out negative.
The ‘Amber’ category rules, however, demand that travellers “must take a COVID-19 test in the three days before travelling to England” and book and pay for COVID-19 tests to be taken after arrival in England. That apart, they are also expected to complete a passenger locator form.