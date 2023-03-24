ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. demonstrators protest Israeli leader’s visit to London

March 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - London

Mr. Netanyahu had to pass by hundreds of protesters waving Israeli flags and waving signs calling for the defense of Israeli democracy as he arrived for talks that are expected to focus on concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme

AP

Amnesty International UK activists staged a protest against Israeli apartheid outside Downing Street as the Israeli pprime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the U.K. for talks with Rishi Sunak. | Photo Credit: AFP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu at his official residence in London on March 24, as protesters shouting “Shame!” in Hebrew demonstrated against the Israeli leader’s right-wing policies and his plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

Mr. Netanyahu had to pass by hundreds of protesters waving Israeli flags and waving signs calling for the defense of Israeli democracy as he arrived for talks that are expected to focus on concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.

ALSO READ
Benjamin Netanyahu | The comeback ‘king’ 

“We are Israelis and Jews living in the U.K. demonstrating against Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is leading a judicial coup turning Israel into a dictatorship,” one placard read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Netanyahu arrived in London as protesters in Israel blocked roads and clashed with police over his right-wing government’s plans to overhaul the judicial system. The proposals have ignited the biggest protests in the country’s history amid rare dissent from people throughout Israeli society, including military reservists, navy veterans, high-tech businesspeople and former officials.

Mr. Netanyahu’s proposals would give his government more control over judicial appointments, weaken the Supreme Court by limiting judicial review of legislation and allow Parliament to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote.

The Israeli government has also been criticised for its hard-line policy toward Palestinians, including recent comments by a government minister who denied the existence of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

The British government has released little information about Mr. Sunak’s talks with Mr. Netanyahu and no news conference has been scheduled for the two leaders. Mr. Netanyahu’s office said the talks with Mr. Sunak and other British officials would centre on the rapidly advancing nuclear programme of Israel’s archenemy, Iran.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) greets Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 24, 2023 | Photo Credit: AFP

“At the centre of their meeting will be … the need to form a unified international front against Iran with the goal of stopping the nuclear programme,” his office said in a statement. As thousands of people took to the streets across Israel on March 23, Mr. Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, defiantly pledged to proceed with the judicial overhaul, hours after his coalition passed a law making it harder to remove him from office.

Rights groups and Palestinians say Israel’s democratic ideals have long been tarnished by the country’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of lands the Palestinians seek for an independent state and the treatment of Palestinian Israeli citizens, who face discrimination in many spheres.

Mr. Netanyahu pushed back his departure to Britain until 4 am on March 24, to deal with the political crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US