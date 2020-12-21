U.K. cut off as new virus strain sparks fear

Dover

21 December 2020 21:12 IST

Many European nations bar transport; prepared for disruption, says Minister

The United Kingdom was on Monday shut off from much of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new strain of the novel coronavirus, sparking chaos for families and companies just days before the country exits the European Union’s orbit.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Israel and Canada shut off travel ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Mr. Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain.

France shut its border to arrivals of people and trucks from the United Kingdom, closing off one of the most important trade arteries with mainland Europe, a step Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said was surprising.

“I’m in touch with my opposite number in France and we’re doing everything we can to get that restarted, in fact they’ve said to us they want to restart the hauliers as quickly aspossible,” Mr. Shapps told Sky.

Mr. Shapps said getting the bans lifted as swiftly as possible was his priority but that given British preparations for the end of the Brexit transition period, the country was well prepared for disruption.