‘U.K. could bar China firm from nuclear projects’

London

26 July 2021 23:24 IST

British government sources said the decision could also impact another planned plant in Essex, southeast England

Britain is investigating ways to block China’s state-owned nuclear energy company from all future power projects in the U.K., amid chilling relations between London and Beijing, according to reports July 26.

The move could see China General Nuclear (CGN) excluded from several projects, including a consortium planning to build a nuclear plant on the Suffolk coast in eastern England, according to the Financial Times newspaper.

It comes as U.K.-China relations have become increasingly strained on issues ranging from espionage and cyberattacks to human rights and Hong Kong.

CGN is already working with France’s EDF in the construction of a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point, in southwest England.