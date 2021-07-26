International

‘U.K. could bar China firm from nuclear projects’

Britain is investigating ways to block China’s state-owned nuclear energy company from all future power projects in the U.K., amid chilling relations between London and Beijing, according to reports July 26.

The move could see China General Nuclear (CGN) excluded from several projects, including a consortium planning to build a nuclear plant on the Suffolk coast in eastern England, according to the Financial Times newspaper.

British government sources said the decision could also impact another planned plant in Essex, southeast England.

It comes as U.K.-China relations have become increasingly strained on issues ranging from espionage and cyberattacks to human rights and Hong Kong.

CGN is already working with France’s EDF in the construction of a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point, in southwest England.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 11:26:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uk-could-bar-china-firm-from-nuclear-projects/article35549980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY