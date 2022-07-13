World

Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting in Tory leadership contest 

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to the media at an event to launch his campaign to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister in London on July 12, 2022.

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to the media at an event to launch his campaign to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister in London on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, as two candidates were eliminated.

Mr. Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of Penny Mordaunt on 67 and Liz Truss on 50. Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet Minister Jeremy Hunt were eliminated. 


